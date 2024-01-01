Menu
Account
Sign In
Certify, 2 years power Train Warranty, Drive like New, 2 units in stock Comes with safety and 2 year of unlimited KM powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! 2WD Doors 4 Engine 3.6L 6CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY Fuel Type Flex Fuel Transmission Automatic Transmission Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive Odometer Digits Not Reported Exterior Color BLACK Interior Color black Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - No High Value Options 3rd row seating satellite radio sirius back-up camera wood trim Equipment 2 PASSENGER AM/FM/CD HARD TOP REAR DEFOGGER ABS BACK-UP CAMERA POWER LOCKS ROOF LUGGAGE RACK ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL CLOTH SEATS POWER MIRRORS SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS AIR BAG CRUISE CONTROL POWER STEERING SPOILER AIR CONDITIONING ELECTRIC MIRRORS POWER WINDOWS TRACTION CONTROL

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

287,000 KM

Details Description

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package 2WD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package 2WD

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

  1. 10871535
  2. 10871535
  3. 10871535
  4. 10871535
  5. 10871535
  6. 10871535
  7. 10871535
  8. 10871535
  9. 10871535
  10. 10871535
  11. 10871535
  12. 10871535
  13. 10871535
  14. 10871535
  15. 10871535
  16. 10871535
  17. 10871535
  18. 10871535
  19. 10871535
  20. 10871535
  21. 10871535
  22. 10871535
  23. 10871535
  24. 10871535
  25. 10871535
Contact Seller

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
287,000KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG3KR784634

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 287,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certify, 2 years power Train Warranty, Drive like New, 2 units in stock
Comes with safety and 2 year of unlimited KM powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
2WD
Doors 4
Engine
3.6L 6CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
BLACK
Interior Color
black
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - No
High Value Options
3rd row seating
satellite radio sirius
back-up camera
wood trim
Equipment
2 PASSENGER
AM/FM/CD
HARD TOP
REAR DEFOGGER
ABS
BACK-UP CAMERA
POWER LOCKS
ROOF LUGGAGE RACK
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
CLOTH SEATS
POWER MIRRORS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
AIR BAG
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER STEERING
SPOILER
AIR CONDITIONING
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
POWER WINDOWS
TRACTION CONTROL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Japanese Sport Car

Used 2014 Honda CR-V AWD 5DR EX-L for sale in Fenwick, ON
2014 Honda CR-V AWD 5DR EX-L 176,000 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500 HD 2WD Crew Cab 167.7 WT for sale in Fenwick, ON
2015 GMC Sierra 3500 HD 2WD Crew Cab 167.7 WT 371,000 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package 2WD for sale in Fenwick, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package 2WD 287,000 KM $9,990 + tax & lic

Email Japanese Sport Car

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-8404

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan