$9,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
Canada Value Package 2WD
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 287,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Certify, 2 years power Train Warranty, Drive like New, 2 units in stock
Comes with safety and 2 year of unlimited KM powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
2WD
Doors 4
Engine
3.6L 6CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
BLACK
Interior Color
black
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - No
High Value Options
3rd row seating
satellite radio sirius
back-up camera
wood trim
Equipment
2 PASSENGER
AM/FM/CD
HARD TOP
REAR DEFOGGER
ABS
BACK-UP CAMERA
POWER LOCKS
ROOF LUGGAGE RACK
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
CLOTH SEATS
POWER MIRRORS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
AIR BAG
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER STEERING
SPOILER
AIR CONDITIONING
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
POWER WINDOWS
TRACTION CONTROL
Japanese Sport Car
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-8404