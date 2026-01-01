$9,190+ taxes & licensing
2019 Kia Soul
EX AUTO
2019 Kia Soul
EX AUTO
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$9,190
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Inferno Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 2 Previous owners! Safety & Warranty. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving Canadians for over 25 years, and we strive to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! We now offer FREE vehicle delivery anywhere in the Niagara Region! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years!!
Full specs & features
2019 Kia SOUL
Trim
EX
Powertrain
Auto, Front Wheel Drive, 2L 4cyl, Gas
Odometer
111,XXX KM
Exterior/interior colour
Red / Black
Seats
5
Doors
4
VIN
KNDJP3A5XK7677904
Air Type: Air Conditioning
Seat Covering Type: Cloth
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Rear Defrost
Radio Equipment: AM/FM
Satellite Radio
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors
Traction Control
Heated Seats: Front Only
Roof Type: Hard Top
Fog Lights
ABS
Seat Type - Bucket
Side Both Air Bags
We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Japanese Sport Car
Email Japanese Sport Car
Japanese Sport Car
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-823-8404