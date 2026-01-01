Menu
ONLY 2 Previous owners! Safety & Warranty. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving Canadians for over 25 years, and we strive to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! We now offer FREE vehicle delivery anywhere in the Niagara Region! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years!! Full specs & features 2019 Kia SOUL Trim EX Powertrain Auto, Front Wheel Drive, 2L 4cyl, Gas Odometer 111,XXX KM Exterior/interior colour Red / Black Seats 5 Doors 4 VIN KNDJP3A5XK7677904 Air Type: Air Conditioning Seat Covering Type: Cloth Adjustable Steering Wheel Reverse Camera Cruise Control Power Steering Rear Defrost Radio Equipment: AM/FM Satellite Radio Power Windows Power Locks Power Mirrors Traction Control Heated Seats: Front Only Roof Type: Hard Top Fog Lights ABS Seat Type - Bucket Side Both Air Bags We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.

2019 Kia Soul

111,000 KM

$9,190

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Kia Soul

EX AUTO

13509569

2019 Kia Soul

EX AUTO

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$9,190

+ taxes & licensing

Used
111,000KM
VIN kndjp3a5xk7677904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Inferno Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 2 Previous owners! Safety & Warranty. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving Canadians for over 25 years, and we strive to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! We now offer FREE vehicle delivery anywhere in the Niagara Region! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years!!

Full specs & features
2019 Kia SOUL
Trim
EX
Powertrain
Auto, Front Wheel Drive, 2L 4cyl, Gas
Odometer
111,XXX KM
Exterior/interior colour
Red / Black
Seats
5
Doors
4
VIN
KNDJP3A5XK7677904

Air Type: Air Conditioning
Seat Covering Type: Cloth
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Rear Defrost
Radio Equipment: AM/FM
Satellite Radio
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors
Traction Control
Heated Seats: Front Only
Roof Type: Hard Top
Fog Lights
ABS
Seat Type - Bucket
Side Both Air Bags

We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$9,190

+ taxes & licensing>

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2019 Kia Soul