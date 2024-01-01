$20,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Tesla Model 3
Long Range AWD
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$20,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Solid Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 0512
- Mileage 181,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, no accident, This Tesla's drive unit is covered by tesla warranty* Charges up to 411 KM
All Wheel Drive- Dual Motor
Introducing the 2019 Tesla Model 3, complete with a CARFAX report, This electric sedan seamlessly merges innovation and style with its vibrant all- black exterior and Black interior, sure to turn heads on the road. Experience the power and efficiency of electric driving with the Model 3's advanced technology and impressive performance. Step inside the spacious cabin, featuring premium materials and cutting-edge amenities like a large touchscreen display and autopilot capabilities. Safety is paramount with features such as collision avoidance and automatic emergency braking. Despite its eco-friendly profile, the Model 3 doesn't compromise on space, offering ample room for passengers and cargo alike. Customize your driving experience with adjustable settings and enjoy the iconic Tesla design and engineering excellence that define this remarkable vehicle.
Comes with Safety Certification, Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
JAPANESE SPORT CAR has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
Additional Vehicle Information
Engine Details Electric
Lane Departure System Yes
Collision Avoidance Yes
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
back-up camera
memory seat
drive train - all wheel
navigation system
hd radio
parking distance control (pdc)
heated seats - driver and passenger
Panaromic Sunroof
leatherette
wood trim
Equipment
POWER DRIVER SEAT
ABS
POWER FOLDING MIRRORS
ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST
POWER LOCKS
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
POWER MIRRORS, WINDOWS
AIR BAG
POWER STEERING
AIR CONDITIONING
AM/FM
REAR DEFOGGER
BACK-UP CAMERA
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
CRUISE CONTROL
TRACTION CONTROL
FOG LIGHTS
Vehicle Features
Exterior
