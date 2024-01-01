$21,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus RWD
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus
Carfax , Certify Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer
Rear Wheel Drive
Odometer Digit = 101k km
Extra Key Card Included
Additional Vehicle Information
Lane Departure System Yes
Collision Avoidance Yes
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
Autopilot Features Available
back-up camera
navigation system
panorama sunroof
heated seats + heated steering wheel
parking distance control (pdc)
leatherette
memory seat
wood trim
Equipment
ABS
POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, STEERING, WINDOWS, LOCKS
ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
AIR BAGS
AIR CONDITIONING
AM/FM + BLUETOOTH
REAR DEFOGGER
BACK-UP CAMERA
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
CRUISE CONTROL
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
TRACTION CONTROL
