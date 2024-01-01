Menu
2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Carfax , Certify Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer Rear Wheel Drive Odometer Digit = 101k km Extra Key Card Included Additional Vehicle Information Lane Departure System Yes Collision Avoidance Yes Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes Autopilot Features Available back-up camera navigation system panorama sunroof heated seats + heated steering wheel parking distance control (pdc) leatherette memory seat wood trim Equipment ABS POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, STEERING, WINDOWS, LOCKS ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL AIR BAGS AIR CONDITIONING AM/FM + BLUETOOTH REAR DEFOGGER BACK-UP CAMERA SEAT TYPE - BUCKET CRUISE CONTROL ELECTRIC MIRRORS TRACTION CONTROL

2021 Tesla Model 3

101,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus RWD

11953002

2021 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus RWD

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,000KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA3MF977243

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus
Carfax , Certify Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer
Rear Wheel Drive
Odometer Digit = 101k km
Extra Key Card Included

Additional Vehicle Information
Lane Departure System Yes
Collision Avoidance Yes
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
Autopilot Features Available
back-up camera
navigation system
panorama sunroof
heated seats + heated steering wheel
parking distance control (pdc)
leatherette
memory seat
wood trim
Equipment
ABS
POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, STEERING, WINDOWS, LOCKS
ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
AIR BAGS
AIR CONDITIONING
AM/FM + BLUETOOTH
REAR DEFOGGER
BACK-UP CAMERA
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
CRUISE CONTROL
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
TRACTION CONTROL

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Electronic Compass

Safety

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Backup Sensor
Leatherette Interior
Rear Air & Heat
Storage Box
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2021 Tesla Model 3