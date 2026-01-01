$9,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Nissan Sentra
SR, Bluetooth
2014 Nissan Sentra
SR, Bluetooth
Location
Melita Auto Sales
8050 County Rd 18 West, Fergus, ON N1M 2W5
519-787-2299
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
78,433KM
VIN 3N1AB7APXEL670171
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,433 KM
Vehicle Description
For over 27 years this family owned and operated business has been providing a great selection of quality, gently used vehicles with friendly, small town service, and exceptional value.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Seating
Split Folding Rear Seats
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Melita Auto Sales
8050 County Rd 18 West, Fergus, ON N1M 2W5
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$9,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Melita Auto Sales
519-787-2299
2014 Nissan Sentra