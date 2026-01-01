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For over 27 years this family owned and operated business has been providing a great selection of quality, gently used vehicles with friendly, small town service, and exceptional value.

2014 Nissan Sentra

78,433 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Nissan Sentra

SR, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle
14430811

2014 Nissan Sentra

SR, Bluetooth

Location

Melita Auto Sales

8050 County Rd 18 West, Fergus, ON N1M 2W5

519-787-2299

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Contact Seller

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
78,433KM
VIN 3N1AB7APXEL670171

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,433 KM

Vehicle Description

For over 27 years this family owned and operated business has been providing a great selection of quality, gently used vehicles with friendly, small town service, and exceptional value.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Seating

Split Folding Rear Seats

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Melita Auto Sales

Melita Auto Sales

8050 County Rd 18 West, Fergus, ON N1M 2W5
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519-787-2299

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$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Melita Auto Sales

519-787-2299

2014 Nissan Sentra