$25,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Jeep WRANGLER UNLIMITED
Sahara, Heat Package, Nav, Bluetooth, Back Up Cam
2019 Jeep WRANGLER UNLIMITED
Sahara, Heat Package, Nav, Bluetooth, Back Up Cam
Location
Melita Auto Sales
8050 County Rd 18 West, Fergus, ON N1M 2W5
519-787-2299
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
130,176KM
VIN 1C4HJXEG2KW621917
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 621917
- Mileage 130,176 KM
Vehicle Description
For over 27 years this family owned and operated business has been providing a great selection of quality, gently used vehicles with friendly, small town service, and exceptional value.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Map Lights
Leather Interior
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Rear Mounted Spare
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Removable-Roof Panel
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Removable-Roof
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Melita Auto Sales
2018 Ford Explorer Sport, Bluetooth, Nav 201,758 KM $16,850 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe GL 188,970 KM $4,000 + tax & lic
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer SE 246,015 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
Email Melita Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Melita Auto Sales
8050 County Rd 18 West, Fergus, ON N1M 2W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-787-XXXX(click to show)
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Melita Auto Sales
519-787-2299
2019 Jeep WRANGLER UNLIMITED