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For over 27 years this family owned and operated business has been providing a great selection of quality, gently used vehicles with friendly, small town service, and exceptional value.

2019 Jeep WRANGLER UNLIMITED

130,176 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Jeep WRANGLER UNLIMITED

Sahara, Heat Package, Nav, Bluetooth, Back Up Cam

Watch This Vehicle
14026962

2019 Jeep WRANGLER UNLIMITED

Sahara, Heat Package, Nav, Bluetooth, Back Up Cam

Location

Melita Auto Sales

8050 County Rd 18 West, Fergus, ON N1M 2W5

519-787-2299

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Contact Seller

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
130,176KM
VIN 1C4HJXEG2KW621917

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 621917
  • Mileage 130,176 KM

Vehicle Description

For over 27 years this family owned and operated business has been providing a great selection of quality, gently used vehicles with friendly, small town service, and exceptional value.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Map Lights
Leather Interior
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Rear Mounted Spare
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Removable-Roof Panel
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Removable-Roof
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Melita Auto Sales

Melita Auto Sales

8050 County Rd 18 West, Fergus, ON N1M 2W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-787-XXXX

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519-787-2299

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$25,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Melita Auto Sales

519-787-2299

2019 Jeep WRANGLER UNLIMITED