2014 Ford Escape

139,213 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bernard's Quality Cars

519-924-2601

2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Bernard's Quality Cars

94 Sydenham St., RR #2, Flesherton, ON N0C 1E0

519-924-2601

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

139,213KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10131732
  • Stock #: B6112
  • VIN: 1FMCU0G99EUC70412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sunset
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,213 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Bernard's Quality Cars

Bernard's Quality Cars

94 Sydenham St., RR #2, Flesherton, ON N0C 1E0

