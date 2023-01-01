$20,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,895
+ taxes & licensing
Bernard's Quality Cars
519-924-2601
2016 Nissan Juke
2016 Nissan Juke
SV
Location
Bernard's Quality Cars
94 Sydenham St., RR #2, Flesherton, ON N0C 1E0
519-924-2601
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,895
+ taxes & licensing
49,840KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10125594
- Stock #: A6145
- VIN: JN8AF5MV7GT650950
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 49,840 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bernard's Quality Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bernard's Quality Cars
94 Sydenham St., RR #2, Flesherton, ON N0C 1E0