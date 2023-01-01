Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Juke

49,840 KM

Details Features

$20,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,895

+ taxes & licensing

Bernard's Quality Cars

519-924-2601

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Juke

2016 Nissan Juke

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Juke

SV

Location

Bernard's Quality Cars

94 Sydenham St., RR #2, Flesherton, ON N0C 1E0

519-924-2601

  1. 1688071863
  2. 1688071862
  3. 1688071865
  4. 1688071865
  5. 1688071864
  6. 1688071865
  7. 1688071864
  8. 1688071863
  9. 1688071864
  10. 1688071863
  11. 1688071886
  12. 1688071888
  13. 1688071884
  14. 1688071889
  15. 1688071887
  16. 1688071888
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,895

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
49,840KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10125594
  • Stock #: A6145
  • VIN: JN8AF5MV7GT650950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,840 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bernard's Quality Cars

2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 123,455 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Juke SV
 49,840 KM
$20,895 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Terrain SLE
 126,414 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bernard's Quality Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bernard's Quality Cars

Bernard's Quality Cars

94 Sydenham St., RR #2, Flesherton, ON N0C 1E0

Call Dealer

519-924-XXXX

(click to show)

519-924-2601

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory