2017 Can-Am Spyder

35,863 KM

Details Description

$16,895

+ tax & licensing
$16,895

+ taxes & licensing

Bernard's Quality Cars

519-924-2601

2017 Can-Am Spyder

2017 Can-Am Spyder

F3 Daytona ONE OWNER

2017 Can-Am Spyder

F3 Daytona ONE OWNER

Location

Bernard's Quality Cars

94 Sydenham St., RR #2, Flesherton, ON N0C 1E0

519-924-2601

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,895

+ taxes & licensing

35,863KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6691034
  • Stock #: B5884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # B5884
  • Mileage 35,863 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra's include: Heated Handle Bars, Fog Lights, Light Bar, Saddlebags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

