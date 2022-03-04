$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier - Leather, Nav, Loaded! Local One Owner
Location
Bernard's Quality Cars
94 Sydenham St., RR #2, Flesherton, ON N0C 1E0
519-924-2601
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
191,333KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8500991
- Stock #: A6044
- VIN: 2GNFLGEKXH6146565
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 191,333 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
