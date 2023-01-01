Menu
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bernard's Quality Cars

519-924-2601

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

Bernard's Quality Cars

94 Sydenham St., RR #2, Flesherton, ON N0C 1E0

519-924-2601

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10125579
  • Stock #: A6149
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM9HC693351

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 0 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty Available

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bernard's Quality Cars

Bernard's Quality Cars

94 Sydenham St., RR #2, Flesherton, ON N0C 1E0

519-924-2601

