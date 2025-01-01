$15,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Nissan Versa Note
5dr HB Auto 1.6 SV
2017 Nissan Versa Note
5dr HB Auto 1.6 SV
Location
Bernard's Quality Cars
94 Sydenham St., RR #2, Flesherton, ON N0C 1E0
519-924-2601
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,578KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N1CE2CP9HL378127
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # A6258
- Mileage 59,578 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bernard's Quality Cars
2017 Kia Soul EX 189,149 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape Titanium 81,300 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.0L 6.5' Box 52,446 KM $48,695 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Bernard's Quality Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bernard's Quality Cars
94 Sydenham St., RR #2, Flesherton, ON N0C 1E0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-924-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,495
+ taxes & licensing
Bernard's Quality Cars
519-924-2601
2017 Nissan Versa Note