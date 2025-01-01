Menu
2017 Nissan Versa Note

59,578 KM

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Versa Note

5dr HB Auto 1.6 SV

12106921

2017 Nissan Versa Note

5dr HB Auto 1.6 SV

Bernard's Quality Cars

94 Sydenham St., RR #2, Flesherton, ON N0C 1E0

519-924-2601

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,578KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP9HL378127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # A6258
  • Mileage 59,578 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bernard's Quality Cars

Bernard's Quality Cars

94 Sydenham St., RR #2, Flesherton, ON N0C 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bernard's Quality Cars

519-924-2601

2017 Nissan Versa Note