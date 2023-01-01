Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

101,612 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bernard's Quality Cars

519-924-2601

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Location

Bernard's Quality Cars

94 Sydenham St., RR #2, Flesherton, ON N0C 1E0

519-924-2601

  1. 1681318911
  2. 1681318911
  3. 1681318911
  4. 1681318911
  5. 1681318908
  6. 1681318909
  7. 1681318909
  8. 1681318910
  9. 1681318929
  10. 1681318933
  11. 1681318933
  12. 1681318933
  13. 1681318933
  14. 1681318933
  15. 1681318933
  16. 1681318933
  17. 1681318933
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
101,612KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9824845
  • Stock #: A6101
  • VIN: 2GNAXSEV1J6176135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # A6101
  • Mileage 101,612 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bernard's Quality Cars

2019 RAM 1500 Limite...
 110,608 KM
$54,795 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Sonata
101,127 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Kia Soul LX Auto
 58,600 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bernard's Quality Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bernard's Quality Cars

Bernard's Quality Cars

94 Sydenham St., RR #2, Flesherton, ON N0C 1E0

Call Dealer

519-924-XXXX

(click to show)

519-924-2601

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory