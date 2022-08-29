Menu
2018 Ford F-150

114,910 KM

Details Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bernard's Quality Cars

519-924-2601

XLT 6.5" Box

XLT 6.5" Box

Location

Bernard's Quality Cars

94 Sydenham St., RR #2, Flesherton, ON N0C 1E0

519-924-2601

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

114,910KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9019981
  • Stock #: A6083
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EG6JFA11469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 114,910 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bernard's Quality Cars

Bernard's Quality Cars

94 Sydenham St., RR #2, Flesherton, ON N0C 1E0

