Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Soul

58,600 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bernard's Quality Cars

519-924-2601

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Soul

2018 Kia Soul

LX Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Soul

LX Auto

Location

Bernard's Quality Cars

94 Sydenham St., RR #2, Flesherton, ON N0C 1E0

519-924-2601

  1. 1680791897
  2. 1680791901
  3. 1680791901
  4. 1680791901
  5. 1680791901
  6. 1680791901
  7. 1680791923
  8. 1680791923
  9. 1680791924
  10. 1680791923
  11. 1680791923
  12. 1680791920
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
58,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9807628
  • Stock #: A6127
  • VIN: KNDJN2A20J7547912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bernard's Quality Cars

2019 Hyundai Sonata
101,127 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Kia Soul LX Auto
 58,600 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Frontier...
 57,945 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bernard's Quality Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bernard's Quality Cars

Bernard's Quality Cars

94 Sydenham St., RR #2, Flesherton, ON N0C 1E0

Call Dealer

519-924-XXXX

(click to show)

519-924-2601

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory