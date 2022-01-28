Menu
2019 Mazda CX-3

14,168 KM

Details Features

$28,895

+ tax & licensing
$28,895

+ taxes & licensing

Bernard's Quality Cars

519-924-2601

2019 Mazda CX-3

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS

Location

Bernard's Quality Cars

94 Sydenham St., RR #2, Flesherton, ON N0C 1E0

519-924-2601

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,895

+ taxes & licensing

14,168KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8239863
  Stock #: A6024
  VIN: JM1DKFC7XK0437501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 14,168 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

