2020 RAM 1500

14,790 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bernard's Quality Cars

519-924-2601

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Big Horn

2020 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Bernard's Quality Cars

94 Sydenham St., RR #2, Flesherton, ON N0C 1E0

519-924-2601

Certification icon

Certified

Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

14,790KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8342925
  Stock #: A6031
  VIN: 1C6SRFBT5LN262622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 14,790 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bernard's Quality Cars

Bernard's Quality Cars

94 Sydenham St., RR #2, Flesherton, ON N0C 1E0

