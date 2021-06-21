2001 Ford Mustang

+ taxes & licensing
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Looking for a VERY VERY NICE MUSTANG BULLITT then you have to come and look at this one. This is a numbered car and wears highland green paint just like the movie car. Car comes certified for only $17,900. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
