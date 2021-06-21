Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2001 Ford Mustang

65,000 MI

Details Description Features

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

Contact Seller
2001 Ford Mustang

2001 Ford Mustang

GT BULLITT "VERY VERY NICE CAR"

Watch This Vehicle

2001 Ford Mustang

GT BULLITT "VERY VERY NICE CAR"

Location

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

65,000MI
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7394663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,000 MI

Vehicle Description

Looking for a VERY VERY NICE MUSTANG BULLITT then you have to come and look at this one. This is a numbered car and wears highland green paint just like the movie car. Car comes certified for only $17,900. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046. 

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Glenholme Motors

2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 84,000 KM
$47,900 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 XL ...
 172,000 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2015 Fiat 500 Lounge...
 76,000 KM
$9,850 + tax & lic

Email Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

Call Dealer

905-892-XXXX

(click to show)

905-892-2046

Quick Links
Directions Inventory