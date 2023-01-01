$25,000+ tax & licensing
2002 Ford Ranger
EDGE "LIKE NEW ONLY 2600 KILOMETERS"
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 2,600 KM
Vehicle Description
This truck is like brand new with ONLY 2600 KILOMETERS. Sat in a showroom most of its life to display accessories. I can't say anything else accept its perfect. A must to see. Comes certified for only $25,000. plus, tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
