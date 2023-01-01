Menu
2002 Ford Ranger

2,600 KM

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

2002 Ford Ranger

2002 Ford Ranger

EDGE "LIKE NEW ONLY 2600 KILOMETERS"

2002 Ford Ranger

EDGE "LIKE NEW ONLY 2600 KILOMETERS"

Location

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

2,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10159743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 2,600 KM

Vehicle Description

This truck is like brand new with ONLY 2600 KILOMETERS. Sat in a showroom most of its life to display accessories. I can't say anything else accept its perfect. A must to see. Comes certified for only $25,000. plus, tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

