2002 Ford Ranger

41 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours
Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

Edge "ONLY 000041 KILOMETERS"

Edge "ONLY 000041 KILOMETERS"

Location

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

41KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9898271

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 41 KM

Vehicle Description

2002 Ford Ranger Edge. 3.0 V6, Automatic, 2WD, AM/FM CD Player, A/C Blows Cold. White with a grey interior. This truck was never licensed or plated for the road and as such has only 000,041 Kilometers (000,026 Miles). It spent it whole life in a truck accessory show room and was used as a showcase vehicle to display all the latest truck accessories. As seen in the pictures the truck still retains the last accessories that it displayed. This truck still has all the chalk markings and stamps on the undercarriage and even still retains the factory stickers on the exhaust system. This truck is probably the lowest mileage 2002 Ranger in the world and is as close to a new one as you will ever get. It is a true time capsule! We recently installed a new Motorcraft battery. If we had to fault anything it would be that the undercarriage is dusty from sitting in a showroom for 20 years, and it has been sitting on the same tires for 16 years, so we would recommend new tires.

Asking $25,000. plus tax.

Feel free to give us a call directly at Glenholme Motors -905-892-2046 or toll free-1-800-551-0381. ask for Jason or Jim with any questions.

You won't be disappointed with this one-of-a-kind eye-catching Ranger.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

