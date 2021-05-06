Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Chevrolet SSR

3,500 KM

Details Description Features

$42,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,000

+ taxes & licensing

Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

Contact Seller
2004 Chevrolet SSR

2004 Chevrolet SSR

Convertible "ONLY 3500 KM"

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Chevrolet SSR

Convertible "ONLY 3500 KM"

Location

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,000

+ taxes & licensing

3,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7091002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 3,500 KM

Vehicle Description

If you are looking for a rare convertible to drive for the summer you have to look at this one. This vehicle may be a 2004 but with ONLY 3500 km it looks great. Has the upgraded package with the chrome wheels and the finished box.  Comes certified for only $42,000. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046. 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Glenholme Motors

2004 Lexus SC 430 Co...
 51,000 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Cherokee N...
 131,000 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Camry LE
 135,000 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic

Email Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

Call Dealer

905-892-XXXX

(click to show)

905-892-2046

Quick Links
Directions Inventory