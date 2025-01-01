Menu
Looking for a convertible, then come and look at this one. Looks and runs great. Clean Carfax. Was a U.S. car so it is in miles (Has 72,000 miles which is 116,000 km). Come and take a look you wont be disappointed. Comes certified and with a 3 month/3,000 km Lubrico warranty for only $17,850. plus tax and license. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

2004 Ford Thunderbird

116,000 KM

$17,850

+ taxes & licensing
2004 Ford Thunderbird

2004 Ford Thunderbird

Location

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a convertible, then come and look at this one. Looks and runs great. Clean Carfax. Was a U.S. car so it is in miles (Has 72,000 miles which is 116,000 km). Come and take a look you won't be disappointed. Comes certified and with a 3 month/3,000 km Lubrico warranty for only $17,850. plus tax and license. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
905-892-2046

$17,850

+ taxes & licensing>

Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

2004 Ford Thunderbird