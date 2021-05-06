Menu
2004 Lexus SC 430

51,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

Convertible "ONLY 51,000 KM"

Location

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

51,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7090999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a beautiful convertible for the summer then come and look at this one. Runs and looks great with ONLY 51,000 km. What else can i say its a Lexus one of the best vehicles on the road. Comes with a 3 month/3,000 km Lubrico Warranty (more available). Certified for only $24,900. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Included

