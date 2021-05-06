2004 Lexus SC 430

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,900 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7090999

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tan

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Seats Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.