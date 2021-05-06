2004 Lexus SC 430

+ taxes & licensing
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Looking for a beautiful convertible for the summer then come and look at this one. Runs and looks great with ONLY 51,000 km. What else can i say its a Lexus one of the best vehicles on the road. Comes with a 3 month/3,000 km Lubrico Warranty (more available). Certified for only $24,900. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
