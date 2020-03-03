Menu
2009 Subaru Legacy

AWD "ONLY 62,000 KM" VERY NICE CAR

2009 Subaru Legacy

AWD "ONLY 62,000 KM" VERY NICE CAR

Location

Glenholme Motors

2464 Canboro Rd, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 62,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4797999
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

What else can I say about this Subaru with ONLY 62,000 KM except that it is a VERY VERY NICE CAR. Clean Carfax.Comes with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km Limited Superior Warranty(more available). Comes certified for only $8950. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 Canboro Rd, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

1-800-551-0381

Send A Message