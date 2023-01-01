Menu
2009 Toyota Matrix

164,000 KM

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

XR

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

164,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9610387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come and take a look at this very nice 1 owner Toyota Matrix. Clean Carfax. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 Month/3,000 km Warranty(more available) for only$8950. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Warranty Included

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

