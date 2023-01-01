$8,950+ tax & licensing
$8,950
+ taxes & licensing
Glenholme Motors
905-892-2046
2009 Toyota Matrix
XR
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,950
+ taxes & licensing
164,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9610387
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come and take a look at this very nice 1 owner Toyota Matrix. Clean Carfax. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 Month/3,000 km Warranty(more available) for only$8950. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Warranty Included
