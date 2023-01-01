Menu
2010 Honda CR-V

94,000 KM

Details

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

2010 Honda CR-V

2010 Honda CR-V

EX "4WD, Power sunroof, ONLY 94,000 KM"

2010 Honda CR-V

EX "4WD, Power sunroof, ONLY 94,000 KM"

Location

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

94,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10139337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come and take a look at this very nice Honda CR-V. Its a 4WD has power sunroof, clean CarFax and only 94,000 kilometers. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty (more available) for only $15,000. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

