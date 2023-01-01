$15,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,000
+ taxes & licensing
Glenholme Motors
2010 Honda CR-V
EX "4WD, Power sunroof, ONLY 94,000 KM"
Location
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
94,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10139337
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come and take a look at this very nice Honda CR-V. Its a 4WD has power sunroof, clean CarFax and only 94,000 kilometers. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty (more available) for only $15,000. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Included
