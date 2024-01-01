Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This truck just came in on trade and its a beauty. The truck is in exceptional condition, a must to see. Comes certified and with a 3 month/3,000 klm Lubrico warranty (more available) for only $15,450. plus, tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.</p>

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

148,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab 2WD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab 2WD

Location

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

  1. 1723026579
  2. 1723026579
  3. 1723026579
  4. 1723026579
  5. 1723026579
  6. 1723026579
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
148,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This truck just came in on trade and it's a beauty. The truck is in exceptional condition, a must to see. Comes certified and with a 3 month/3,000 klm Lubrico warranty (more available) for only $15,450. plus, tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Glenholme Motors

Used 2017 Buick LaCrosse Loaded and AWD
2017 Buick LaCrosse Loaded and AWD "ONLY 57,000 KLMS" 57,000 KM $18,950 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Scion iM for sale in Fonthill, ON
2016 Scion iM 24,000 KM $17,950 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 LARAMIE CREW CAB for sale in Fonthill, ON
2018 RAM 1500 LARAMIE CREW CAB 187,000 KM $31,000 + tax & lic

Email Glenholme Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-892-XXXX

(click to show)

905-892-2046

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,450

+ taxes & licensing

Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

Contact Seller
2011 GMC Sierra 1500