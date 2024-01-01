$15,450+ tax & licensing
2011 GMC Sierra 1500
Crew Cab 2WD
Location
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
905-892-2046
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
148,000KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 148,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This truck just came in on trade and it's a beauty. The truck is in exceptional condition, a must to see. Comes certified and with a 3 month/3,000 klm Lubrico warranty (more available) for only $15,450. plus, tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
