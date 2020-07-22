Menu
2012 BMW 128I

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

"VERY NICE CAR"

Location

Glenholme Motors

2464 Canboro Rd, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5481180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a nice sporty BMW then come and look at this. Looks and runs great. Comes with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km Limited Superior Warranty(more available). Only $11,950. plus tax. Comes certified. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Warranty Included
AM/FM CD Player

Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 Canboro Rd, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

1-800-551-0381
