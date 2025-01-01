Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This beauty just came in, its the 45th anniversary edition, loaded with options including HUD and its a convertible. ONLY 76,000 KMS. Has a clean Carfax. Its a must to see. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty (more available) for only $24,500. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046. </p>

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

76,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

Convertible 45th Anniversary

Watch This Vehicle
12609694

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

Convertible 45th Anniversary

Location

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

  1. 1749171461
  2. 1749171462
  3. 1749171461
  4. 1749171463
  5. 1749171462
  6. 1749171461
  7. 1749171462
  8. 1749171463
  9. 1749171461
  10. 1749171464
  11. 1749171462
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This beauty just came in, it's the 45th anniversary edition, loaded with options including HUD and it's a convertible. ONLY 76,000 KMS. Has a clean Carfax. It's a must to see. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty (more available) for only $24,500. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046. 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Glenholme Motors

Used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible 45th Anniversary for sale in Fonthill, ON
2012 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible 45th Anniversary 76,000 KM $24,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Frontier SV Crewcab 4x4
2016 Nissan Frontier SV Crewcab 4x4 "NICE TRUCK" 205,000 KM $16,850 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman 4x4
2019 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman 4x4 "VERY VERY NICE TRUCK" 180,000 KM $19,850 + tax & lic

Email Glenholme Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-892-XXXX

(click to show)

905-892-2046

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

2012 Chevrolet Camaro