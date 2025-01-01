$24,500+ taxes & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Camaro
Convertible 45th Anniversary
Location
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
905-892-2046
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
76,000KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 76,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This beauty just came in, it's the 45th anniversary edition, loaded with options including HUD and it's a convertible. ONLY 76,000 KMS. Has a clean Carfax. It's a must to see. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty (more available) for only $24,500. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Warranty
Warranty Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
