2012 Chevrolet Corvette

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
This car is NICE NICE NICE with only 14,000 km I can't fault it. Has the 6.2L V8 that runs great and the Z16 Grand Sport package. This is a must to see. Comes certified and with a 3 month Lubrico Warranty(more available) for only $56,900. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
