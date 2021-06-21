Menu
2012 Chevrolet Corvette

14,000 KM

Details Description Features

$56,900

+ tax & licensing
$56,900

+ taxes & licensing

Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

2012 Chevrolet Corvette

2012 Chevrolet Corvette

Z16 Grand Sport Conv. "LIKE NEW ONLY 14,000 KM"

2012 Chevrolet Corvette

Z16 Grand Sport Conv. "LIKE NEW ONLY 14,000 KM"

Location

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,900

+ taxes & licensing

14,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7502640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 14,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This car is NICE NICE NICE with only 14,000 km I can't fault it. Has the 6.2L V8 that runs great and the Z16 Grand Sport package. This is a must to see. Comes certified and with a 3 month Lubrico Warranty(more available) for only $56,900. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Included
GPS Navigation
H.U.D.

Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

