2012 Chrysler 200

Limited Leather, Navi "SUPER NICE CAR"

2012 Chrysler 200

Limited Leather, Navi "SUPER NICE CAR"

Location

Glenholme Motors

2464 Canboro Rd, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 159,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4504509
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Come and take a look at this beauty. This car is loaded and has a 3.6 V6 to boot. A must to see. Comes with a 3 Month/3,000 km Lubrico Limited Superior Warranty(more available). Certified for only $6950. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 Canboro Rd, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

