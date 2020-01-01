2012 Chrysler 200

2464 Canboro Rd, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
905-892-2046
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Come and take a look at this beauty. This car is loaded and has a 3.6 V6 to boot. A must to see. Comes with a 3 Month/3,000 km Lubrico Limited Superior Warranty(more available). Certified for only $6950. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2464 Canboro Rd, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0