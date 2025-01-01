Menu
<p>Looking for a very economical car, then you have to look at this one. Runs out great. Its a Lexus one of the best cars out there. The car comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty (more available) for only $14,450. plus tax and license. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.</p>

2012 Lexus CT 200h

119,000 KM

$14,450

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Lexus CT 200h

Hybrid

2012 Lexus CT 200h

Hybrid

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JTHKD5BH0C2089640

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Looking for a very economical car, then you have to look at this one. Runs out great. It's a Lexus one of the best cars out there. The car comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty (more available) for only $14,450. plus tax and license. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
905-892-2046

2012 Lexus CT 200h