$9,950+ tax & licensing
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
Glenholme Motors
905-892-2046
2013 Ford Escape
2013 Ford Escape
SEL 4X4
Location
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
905-892-2046
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
225,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10409877
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 225,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Here is a nice economical suv with all the bells and whistles and 4x4. Comes certified and with a 6 month/6,000 km Lubrico warranty (more available) for only $9950. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Included
Safety
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
POWER GATE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0