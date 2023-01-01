Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Escape

225,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SEL 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Escape

SEL 4X4

Location

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

  1. 1694560187
  2. 1694560187
  3. 1694560185
  4. 1694560186
  5. 1694560186
  6. 1694560185
  7. 1694560186
  8. 1694560186
  9. 1694560186
  10. 1694560186
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
225,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10409877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 225,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Here is a nice economical suv with all the bells and whistles and 4x4. Comes certified and with a 6 month/6,000 km Lubrico warranty (more available) for only $9950. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

POWER GATE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Glenholme Motors

2013 Ford Escape SEL...
 225,000 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SV...
 86,000 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Challenge...
 51,000 KM
$43,000 + tax & lic

Email Glenholme Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

Call Dealer

905-892-XXXX

(click to show)

905-892-2046

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory