2013 Hyundai Tucson
Limited AWD Nav. Pano. Roof
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
177,000KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 177,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come and take a look at this great economical Tucson. This vehicle is loaded with options including Leather, Navigation, Pano roof and more. Clean CarFax. Comes certified and with a 3 month/3,000 km Lubrico Warranty for only $12,850. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Included
Rearview Camera
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0