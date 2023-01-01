$11,950+ tax & licensing
$11,950
+ taxes & licensing
Glenholme Motors
905-892-2046
2013 Jeep Compass
4x4
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
148,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9488854
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,000 KM
Looking for a nice economical SUV 4x4 then come and look at this one. Runs and looks great. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km for only $11,950. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Warranty Included
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0