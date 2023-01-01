$17,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Lexus ES 350
Location
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
905-892-2046
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
145,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10082898
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This VERY VERY NICE car was traded in. It is loaded with options and is super clean. Has a clean carfax. A must to see. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty(more available) for only $17,900. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Included
Safety
Rearview Camera
