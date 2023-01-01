Menu
2013 Lexus ES 350

145,000 KM

Details

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Location

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10082898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This VERY VERY NICE car was traded in. It is loaded with options and is super clean. Has a clean carfax. A must to see. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty(more available) for only $17,900. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046. 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Safety

Rearview Camera

