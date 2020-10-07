2013 Lexus GS 350

+ taxes & licensing
905-892-2046
2464 Canboro Rd, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
You have to see the car its a beauty, looks great, drives great. May have higher km but you would would never know it "ITS A LEXUS". Comes with a Lubrico Driver's shield 12 months/20,000 km Warranty(more available). Certified for only $17,850. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
