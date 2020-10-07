Menu
2013 Lexus GS 350

245,500 KM

$17,850

+ tax & licensing
Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

AWD "VERY VERY NICE CAR AND LOADED"

AWD "VERY VERY NICE CAR AND LOADED"

Location

2464 Canboro Rd, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

245,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6026808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 245,500 KM

Vehicle Description

You have to see the car its a beauty, looks great, drives great. May have higher km but you would would never know it "ITS A LEXUS". Comes with a Lubrico Driver's shield 12 months/20,000 km Warranty(more available). Certified for only $17,850. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

