2013 Subaru Outback

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

2013 Subaru Outback

2013 Subaru Outback

2013 Subaru Outback

Location

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

98,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10551903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for an AWD WITH STANDARD SHIFT come and take a look at this one. Only 98,000 kilometers. Comes certified and with a 3 month/3,000 km Lubrico warranty (more available) for only $12,900. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

