$12,900+ tax & licensing
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
Glenholme Motors
905-892-2046
2013 Subaru Outback
Location
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
98,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10551903
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for an AWD WITH STANDARD SHIFT come and take a look at this one. Only 98,000 kilometers. Comes certified and with a 3 month/3,000 km Lubrico warranty (more available) for only $12,900. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
