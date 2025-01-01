$14,250+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Toyota Venza
Leather interior "NICE CAR"
2013 Toyota Venza
Leather interior "NICE CAR"
Location
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
905-892-2046
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,250
+ taxes & licensing
Used
166,000KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 166,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
It just came and it's a NICE ONE. Has an economical 4 cyl., leather interior and more. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty (more available) for only $14,250. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Glenholme Motors
2015 Jeep Cherokee North 4x4 187,000 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Juke AWD "VERY NICE VEHICLE" 134,000 KM $13,750 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 ST 2WD "VERY VERY NICE TRUCK" 96,000 KM $17,650 + tax & lic
Email Glenholme Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-892-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,250
+ taxes & licensing
Glenholme Motors
905-892-2046
2013 Toyota Venza