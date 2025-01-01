2013 Toyota Venza

Menu
<p>It just came and its a NICE ONE. Has an economical 4 cyl., leather interior and more. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty (more available) for only $14,250. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.</p>

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,250

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

It just came and it's a NICE ONE. Has an economical 4 cyl., leather interior and more. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty (more available) for only $14,250. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

