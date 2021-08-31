Menu
2014 BMW X1

71,000 KM

$16,950

+ tax & licensing
$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

2014 BMW X1

2014 BMW X1

28i

2014 BMW X1

28i

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

71,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7592521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a super nice BMW X1 then you have to look at this one. With only 71,000 km looks and drives great. Has a clean carfax. Comes with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000km warranty(more available) and certified for only $16,950. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

