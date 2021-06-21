Menu
2015 Fiat 500

76,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,850

+ tax & licensing
$9,850

+ taxes & licensing

Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

Lounge Power roof "ONLY 76,000 KM"

Location

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

76,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7348715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Hurry and come and take a look at this one. Super little car with a power roof, leather interior and more. Clean CarFax. Only 76,000 km. Comes with a 3 month/3,000 km Lubrico warranty(more available). Comes certified for only $9850. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Included
GPS Navigation

