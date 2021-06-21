2015 Fiat 500

+ taxes & licensing
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Hurry and come and take a look at this one. Super little car with a power roof, leather interior and more. Clean CarFax. Only 76,000 km. Comes with a 3 month/3,000 km Lubrico warranty(more available). Comes certified for only $9850. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
