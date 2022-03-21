Menu
2015 Ford F-250

294,000 KM

Details

$17,500

+ tax & licensing
$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

2015 Ford F-250

2015 Ford F-250

XLT Super Cab 4x4 "SERVICE BOX"

2015 Ford F-250

XLT Super Cab 4x4 "SERVICE BOX"

Location

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

294,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8806358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 294,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a truck with a service box then come and see this one. Nice wilcox service box. Truck has high kms but it runs out great. Truck is in good shape. Comes certified for only $17,500. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels

Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

