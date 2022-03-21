$17,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,500
+ taxes & licensing
Glenholme Motors
905-892-2046
2015 Ford F-250
2015 Ford F-250
XLT Super Cab 4x4 "SERVICE BOX"
Location
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
905-892-2046
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,500
+ taxes & licensing
294,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8806358
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 294,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a truck with a service box then come and see this one. Nice wilcox service box. Truck has high kms but it runs out great. Truck is in good shape. Comes certified for only $17,500. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Glenholme Motors
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0