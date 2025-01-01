$11,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Jeep Cherokee
North 4x4
2015 Jeep Cherokee
North 4x4
Location
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
905-892-2046
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
187,000KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 187,000 KM
Vehicle Description
It just came in, come and take a look. The Jeep runs and looks great. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3000 km warranty (more available) for only $11,900. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Tailgate
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Warranty
Warranty Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
Glenholme Motors
905-892-2046
2015 Jeep Cherokee