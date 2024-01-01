$17,650+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
ST 2WD "VERY VERY NICE TRUCK"
Location
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
905-892-2046
Certified
$17,650
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 96,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This truck just came in and it's a beauty. Nice clean truck. Looks like it's been undercoated all its life. It's a must see. Clean Carfax. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty (more available) for only $17,650. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
905-892-2046