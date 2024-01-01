Menu
<p>This truck just came in and its a beauty. Nice clean truck. Looks like its been undercoated all its life. Its a must see. Clean Carfax. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty (more available) for only $17,650. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046. </p>

2015 RAM 1500

96,000 KM

$17,650

+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500

ST 2WD "VERY VERY NICE TRUCK"

2015 RAM 1500

ST 2WD "VERY VERY NICE TRUCK"

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,650

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This truck just came in and it's a beauty. Nice clean truck. Looks like it's been undercoated all its life. It's a must see. Clean Carfax. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty (more available) for only $17,650. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046. 

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
905-892-XXXX

905-892-2046

$17,650

+ taxes & licensing

Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

2015 RAM 1500