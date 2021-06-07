Menu
2015 RAM 1500

0 KM

$19,900

$19,900
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

SLT 4X4 ECODIESEL

2015 RAM 1500

SLT 4X4 ECODIESEL

2015 RAM 1500

SLT 4X4 ECODIESEL

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7212374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a truck that looks and runs great come and take a look at this one. Comes with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty(more available). Certified for only $19,900. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Included

Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

