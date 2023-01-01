Menu
2015 Toyota RAV4

196,000 KM

$18,450

+ tax & licensing
LIMITED

LIMITED

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

196,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9840299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Rav4 just came in and it's a beauty. Looks and runs great. Clean CarFax. Comes certified and with a 3 month/3,000 km Lubrico Warranty (more available) for only $18,450. plus, tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

