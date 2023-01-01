$18,450+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 196,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Rav4 just came in and it's a beauty. Looks and runs great. Clean CarFax. Comes certified and with a 3 month/3,000 km Lubrico Warranty (more available) for only $18,450. plus, tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Included
