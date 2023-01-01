$15,850+ tax & licensing
$15,850
+ taxes & licensing
Glenholme Motors
905-892-2046
2016 Ford Escape
2016 Ford Escape
SE 4WD Navigation
Location
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
905-892-2046
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,850
+ taxes & licensing
136,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9842504
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come and take a look at this very nice 4WD escape. Looks and runs great. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty(more available) for only $15,850. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Warranty
Warranty Included
Safety
Rearview Camera
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0