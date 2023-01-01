Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Escape

136,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,850

+ taxes & licensing

Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

SE 4WD Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Escape

SE 4WD Navigation

Location

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

  1. 1681642084
  2. 1681642084
  3. 1681642084
  4. 1681642084
  5. 1681642083
  6. 1681642084
  7. 1681642083
  8. 1681642083
  9. 1681642082
  10. 1681642083
  11. 1681642084
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,850

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
136,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9842504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come and take a look at this very nice 4WD escape. Looks and runs great. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty(more available) for only $15,850. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Warranty

Warranty Included

Safety

Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Glenholme Motors

2016 Ford Escape SE ...
 136,000 KM
$15,850 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 196,000 KM
$18,450 + tax & lic
2013 Jeep Compass 4x4
 148,000 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic

Email Glenholme Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

Call Dealer

905-892-XXXX

(click to show)

905-892-2046

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory