2016 Ford Fusion

+ taxes & licensing
905-892-2046
2464 Canboro Rd, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
905-892-2046
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
This car is nice nice nice and fully loaded with options including Navi, Backup camera, Leather and more. Has the balance of factory warranty. Certified for only $14,850. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2464 Canboro Rd, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0