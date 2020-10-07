Menu
2016 Ford Fusion

88,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,850

+ tax & licensing
$14,850

+ taxes & licensing

Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

2016 Ford Fusion

2016 Ford Fusion

SE "NAVI, CAMERA, ONE OWNER VERY NICE CAR"

2016 Ford Fusion

SE "NAVI, CAMERA, ONE OWNER VERY NICE CAR"

Location

Glenholme Motors

2464 Canboro Rd, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,850

+ taxes & licensing

88,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 5865750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This car is nice nice nice and fully loaded with options including Navi, Backup camera, Leather and more. Has the balance of factory warranty. Certified for only $14,850. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
GPS Navigation
Balance of Factory Warranty

