2016 Ford Fusion

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Heated Mirrors Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System GPS Navigation Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.