2016 Kia Sorento

107,000 KM

$14,850

+ tax & licensing
$14,850

+ taxes & licensing

Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

LX AWD "VERY NICE VEHICLE"

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,850

+ taxes & licensing

107,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6641351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a nice economical suv then you have to look at this one. Looks and runs great. Comes with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty(more available). Certified for only $14,850. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

