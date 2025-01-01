Menu
<p><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;>Looking for a small truck, then come and look at this one. Has been undercoated every year. Looks and runs great. Clean Carfax. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty (more available) for only $16,850. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.</span></p>

2016 Nissan Frontier

205,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Nissan Frontier

SV Crewcab 4x4 "NICE TRUCK"

12348300

2016 Nissan Frontier

SV Crewcab 4x4 "NICE TRUCK"

Location

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
205,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a small truck, then come and look at this one. Has been undercoated every year. Looks and runs great. Clean Carfax. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty (more available) for only $16,850. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
905-892-2046

$16,850

+ taxes & licensing

Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

2016 Nissan Frontier