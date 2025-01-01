$16,850+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Frontier
SV Crewcab 4x4 "NICE TRUCK"
Location
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
905-892-2046
$16,850
+ taxes & licensing
Used
205,000KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 205,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a small truck, then come and look at this one. Has been undercoated every year. Looks and runs great. Clean Carfax. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty (more available) for only $16,850. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
